We will put up a good performance against Japan, says Black Queens midfielder Abdulai Mukarama

Abdulai Mukarama

Source: Footballghana

Abdulai Mukarama, the forward for the Black Queens, is feeling positive about their upcoming friendly match against Japan.

The Ghanaian national team is gearing up to travel to Tokyo for the game as part of their preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.



Mukarama, who recently led Hasaacas Ladies to victory in the women's league, has been called up to the Black Queens squad for the trip.

She expressed confidence in their ability to put on a strong performance against Japan, a renowned team in women's football.



Mukarama highlighted the importance of the match in their journey to reach the highest level in women's football and stated that they are eager to face Japan on the field.



