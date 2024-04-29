We will want to play in Africa again next season - Karim Zito

Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has expressed his desire to compete in the CAF inter-club competition in the upcoming season.

The team, known as the Still Believe lads, made their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup last season after winning the FA Cup.



Despite being newcomers, Dreams FC managed to reach the semifinals of the tournament.



However, they faced a 3-0 defeat against Zamalek SC in the second leg after a goalless draw in the first leg.

Despite the setback, Zito remains determined to participate in Africa again, even with the financial challenges involved.



He mentioned, "I want to go to Africa again by winning the FA Cup. Playing in Africa is a great experience. There are financial obstacles, but we are focused on returning to the continent."



Dreams FC is set to play against Soccer Intellectuals in the FA Cup quarterfinals at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday.