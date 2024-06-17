Weghorst scores late Netherlands winner against Poland

Weghorst scores late to secure opening Netherlands win

Wout Weghorst scored a late winning goal just two minutes after entering the field as the Netherlands defeated Poland in their Euro 2024 opener at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion.

Before the match, a man was shot by police near the fan zone, but the game proceeded as scheduled and provided an exciting contest.



Despite missing their top scorer Robert Lewandowski due to injury, Poland took the lead early on with a goal from Adam Buksa.

The Dutch team, although dominant, struggled to convert their chances until Cody Gakpo's deflected shot found the back of the net, levelling the score.



