West Ham United nearing deal for Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman from FC Nordsjaelland

Ibrahim Osman

West Ham United is reportedly in advanced negotiations with FC Nordsjaelland for the potential signing of Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman.

The Hammers and the Danish club are said to be on the verge of finalizing an €18 million transfer deal, bringing the talent from the Right to Dream Academy to the English Premier League.



Osman, a winger who has attracted interest from various clubs, including Crystal Palace and Fulham, might soon join former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus at the London Olympic Stadium.

Currently, Osman is with his FC Nordsjaelland teammates in the United States as they prepare for the upcoming Danish Superliga season. The young player had an impressive campaign last season, making significant contributions in both domestic and European competitions, with six goals scored across all competitions for FC Nordsjaelland.



Considered a rising star, Osman, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of Ghanaian talents like Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.