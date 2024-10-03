Sports

West Ham insider dispels rift between Kudus and coach Lopetegui

Screenshot 20241003 093609.png Mohammed Kudus and Julen Lopetegui

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: Ghana Guardian

Podcast co-host and West Ham insider, ExWHUEmployee, has confirmed that there is no existing discord between head coach Julen Lopetegui and Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

This clarification follows Kudus's substitution at halftime in West Ham's latest match against Brentford, where the team was behind 1-0.

Lopetegui opted to substitute Kudus and Emerson for Mavropanos and Soler, respectively, in a bid to alter the course of the match.

Source: Ghana Guardian