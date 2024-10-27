Sports

Sports
3

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui blames Ghana for Kudus’ red card

Screenshot 20241027 121037.png Lopetegui criticized kudus behavior during the recent Premier League match against Tottenham

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

West Ham's manager, Julen Lopetegui, criticized the Black Stars for influencing Mohammed Kudus' behavior during the recent Premier League match against Tottenham.

