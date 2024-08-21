Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

West Ham may sell Mohammed Kudus to fund Jean-Clair Todibo's permanent transfer

Mohammed Kudus 3322 Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

West Ham United is actively considering financial strategies to permanently acquire Jean-Clair Todibo by 2025, with the possible sale of star forward Mohammed Kudus being a significant factor, as reported by The Sun.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live