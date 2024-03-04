West Ham's Bowen hails Kudus as valuable asset

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has praised his teammate Mohammed Kudus, calling him a highly skilled and exceptional player due to his outstanding performances for the club.

Kudus, who moved from Ajax to the Premier League side last summer, initially faced some challenges but has eventually proven to be a valuable asset for The Hammers.



He has scored ten goals in various competitions for the London-based team, showing great promise.



In a recent interview, Bowen spoke highly of Kudus' unique qualities and the strong chemistry they share on the field.

Bowen, who has a lot of experience in the Premier League, is committed to supporting Kudus, particularly in their shared position during matches.



The Black Stars player demonstrated his abilities once again with an assist in West Ham's recent win against Everton at Goodison Park, further cementing his position as a key player for the team.