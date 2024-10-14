West Ham slap €100 million price tag on Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona target Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Ghanasoccernet

West Ham United has reportedly set a €100 million asking price for Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian forward has attracted attention from several top European clubs after a standout first season with the Hammers, scoring 14 goals across all competitions.

Reports from Fichajes indicate that Liverpool, Manchester City, and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in acquiring the former Ajax player.



