West Ham star Jarrod Bowen hails "perfect" timing of Mohammed Kudus' goal in win over Ipswich

Kudos scored his first goal of the season for West Ham

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

West Ham United's captain, Jarrod Bowen, has commended Mohammed Kudus for his vital goal in the team's 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town in the English Premier League.

Kudus' first goal of the season was pivotal, aiding the Hammers in achieving their initial home win of the season after a challenging beginning.

The Ghanaian player, who had been under scrutiny due to a reported disagreement with manager Julen Lopetegui in a prior match, netted West Ham's second goal just before the halftime break.

Source: Ghanasoccernet