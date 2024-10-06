Kudos scored his first goal of the season for West Ham

Source: Ghanasoccernet

West Ham United's captain, Jarrod Bowen, has commended Mohammed Kudus for his vital goal in the team's 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town in the English Premier League.

Kudus' first goal of the season was pivotal, aiding the Hammers in achieving their initial home win of the season after a challenging beginning.

The Ghanaian player, who had been under scrutiny due to a reported disagreement with manager Julen Lopetegui in a prior match, netted West Ham's second goal just before the halftime break.



