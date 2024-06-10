West Ham star Mohammed Kudus: No excuses, always giving my best for Ghana

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Footballghana

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian midfielder, responds to the notion that European-based players face difficulties when playing in Africa, emphasizing his dedication to performing at his best for the national team.

Following a disappointing performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali, where Kudus scored 11 goals for Ghana, he commends the team's overall commitment.

He specifically acknowledges the significant contributions made by substitutes Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew, who collaborated to secure a late winning goal in the 2-1 triumph. This victory has reignited hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.



