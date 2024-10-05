West Ham thrash Ipswich to earn first home league win

Jarrod Bowen scored his second goal in the Premier League this season

Source: BBC

West Ham secured their first home victory in the Premier League this season by defeating newly promoted Ipswich Town, who are still searching for their first win since returning to the top division.

The Hammers clinched the three points with goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, and Lucas Paqueta, alleviating some of the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui following a shaky start after taking over from David Moyes.

Antonio opened the scoring just 48 seconds into the match, finishing Bowen’s low cross, but Ipswich quickly responded as Liam Delap equalized with a strike from 18 yards that Alphonse Areola could not fully stop despite getting a hand to it.



Read full article