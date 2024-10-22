What does the future hold for Girona after their sudden rise?

Many Girona fans may never have imagined playing in the Champions League before last season

Source: BBC

Following their remarkable performance last season, Girona, a lesser-known Spanish team, is now adjusting to the demands of the Champions League.

Reaching the pinnacle of football presents significant challenges, and Girona's ability to navigate this new level is already being put to the test.



Ivan Quiros, co-founder of the official Girona fan club, Penya Jandrista GFC, recalls attending matches at Estadi Montilivi in the late 1980s when the team played in the Spanish third division.

He expressed to BBC Sport that qualifying to compete against Europe's top teams was once seen as "an unattainable and impossible dream, now realized."



