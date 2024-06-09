Sports

What happened to the world-class German strikers?

German Strikers Gerd Muller scored 68 goals in just 62 games for West Germany

Sun, 9 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Throughout the years, Germany has always had a formidable forward leading their team in major tournaments.

From Gerd Muller in the 1970s to Miroslav Klose in recent times, these players struck fear into their opponents just by their mere presence on the team sheet.

However, since Klose's retirement in 2014, Germany has yet to find a forward as lethal as their predecessors.

This has been a significant concern for the country, as highlighted by former Germany international Steffen Freund.

