When Andre Ayew gets a club and scores 20 goals, I’ll invite him to the Black Stars – Otto Addo

Andre AyewIMG 5784.jpeg Andre Ayew

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has laid out conditions for handing a call-up to the team's captain Andre Ayew.

Addo stated that Ayew needs to sign for a club and score 20 goals in order to be considered for a return to the team.

Ayew has not been called up in the past two international breaks and has been without a club since his contract with Le Havre expired.

Otto Addo emphasized that they are building something for the future and that Ayew's return depends on his performances at a new club.

