When Andre Ayew gets a club and scores 20 goals, I’ll invite him to the Black Stars – Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has specified the criteria that must be met for him to extend a call-up to the team's captain, Andre Ayew.

The former talent coach at Borussia Dortmund indicated that the 34-year-old player must secure a contract with a club and achieve a total of 20 goals before he can be considered for inclusion in the national team once more.

Since the expiration of his contract with Le Havre, which was not renewed at the conclusion of the season, Ayew has been without a club. Consequently, he has not been summoned to join the Black Stars during the last two international breaks, as Otto Addo determined that his presence was not required at this time.