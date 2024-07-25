When you are young you just want to make your mark and enjoy it – Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah, a striker born in England with Ghanaian heritage, recently shared his excitement about joining Arsenal's first-team squad for pre-season in 2017.

Fast forward to today, Nketiah is now a seasoned member of Arsenal's first team, traveling with them to the US for pre-season.



In an interview with the club's media team, Nketiah reminisced about his initial experience in the first team, describing it as truly incredible.

He expressed his desire to leave a lasting impression and savor every moment when given the opportunity.