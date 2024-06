Uefa Euro 2024: Kai Havertz scores penalty after Porteous red card

Source: BBC

Scotland's performance in the opening match of Euro 2024 against Germany was nothing short of a nightmare.

The team suffered a disastrous 5-1 defeat, leaving them in a miserable state.



The hopes and excitement of the nearly 200,000 travelling fans quickly burst like an almighty bubble.

With no shots on target and a negligible expected goals rating of 0.01, it was a truly disappointing start for Scotland.



