Who is Lulu Sun, surprise Wimbledon quarterfinalist from New Zealand

Lulu Sun

Source: Apexnewshub

The tennis world still has much to discover about Lulu Sun, the 123rd-ranked player who made a surprising run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The tennis world still has much to discover about Lulu Sun, the 123rd-ranked player who made a surprising run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Born in New Zealand to a Chinese mother and Croatian father, Sun defeated former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu on her way to the last eight.





Read full article