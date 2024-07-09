Sports

Who is Lulu Sun, surprise Wimbledon quarterfinalist from New Zealand

Lulu Sun.jpeg Lulu Sun

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

The tennis world still has much to discover about Lulu Sun, the 123rd-ranked player who made a surprising run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The tennis world still has much to discover about Lulu Sun, the 123rd-ranked player who made a surprising run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Born in New Zealand to a Chinese mother and Croatian father, Sun defeated former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu on her way to the last eight.



Source: Apexnewshub