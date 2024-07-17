Who was Africa’s first black Olympic gold medallist?

Abebe Bikila's two marathon wins began a gold rush for African distance runners

Source: BBC

In 1960, Ethiopian runner Abebe Bikila made history at the Rome Olympics by winning the marathon barefoot, stunning the world and becoming the first black African and Ethiopian to secure a gold medal.

His time of 2:15:16 set a new world record. Competing against favored runner Rhadi Ben Abdesselam, Bikila pulled ahead in the final mile, crossing the finish line triumphantly.



His unexpected victory symbolized Africa's rising presence on the global stage during the decolonization era.

Upon returning home, Bikila was celebrated as a national hero, receiving accolades from Emperor Haile Selassie, including a promotion and a new car.



