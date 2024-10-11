Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Who will be England's next permanent manager?

Screenshot 20241011 161108.png Lee Carsley (middle) was named England interim manager in August 2024

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Three months ago, England was in search of a new manager.

Following Gareth Southgate's resignation, Lee Carsley, the head coach of the England Under-21s, was appointed as interim manager. However, his chances of securing the position permanently took a hit after the team's 2-1 loss to Greece in the Nations League on Thursday.

When Southgate left in July, BBC Sport presented seven potential candidates for the role. Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, was the top choice, receiving 29% of the votes, while Carsley garnered only 7%.

Read full article

Source: BBC