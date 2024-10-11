Who will be England's next permanent manager?

Lee Carsley (middle) was named England interim manager in August 2024

Source: BBC

Three months ago, England was in search of a new manager.

Following Gareth Southgate's resignation, Lee Carsley, the head coach of the England Under-21s, was appointed as interim manager. However, his chances of securing the position permanently took a hit after the team's 2-1 loss to Greece in the Nations League on Thursday.

When Southgate left in July, BBC Sport presented seven potential candidates for the role. Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, was the top choice, receiving 29% of the votes, while Carsley garnered only 7%.



