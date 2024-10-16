Why CAF postponed Libya vs Nigeria AFCON 2025 qualifier

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the AFCON 2025 qualifier match between Libya and Nigeria due to significant issues surrounding the Super Eagles' arrival in Libya.

The Nigerian team was redirected to Al Abraq Airport, which is approximately 200 km away from their intended destination, and faced a lengthy wait without adequate provisions, including food and water.

This distressing situation prompted the Nigerian team to refuse to play, leading CAF to cancel the match. The Libyan Football Federation has expressed its intent to take legal action against Nigeria for their refusal to participate