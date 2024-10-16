Sports

Why CAF postponed Libya vs Nigeria AFCON 2025 qualifier

Osimhem Super Eagles Of Nigeria AFCON Qualifier Super Eagles of Nigeria

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the AFCON 2025 qualifier match between Libya and Nigeria due to significant issues surrounding the Super Eagles' arrival in Libya.

