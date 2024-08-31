Why Ernest Nuamah's last-minute Fulham transfer collapsed

Ernest Nuamah

Source: Footballghana

The highly anticipated transfer of Ernest Nuamah from Olympique Lyonnais to Fulham unexpectedly collapsed at the last moment, with L’Équipe providing insights into the reasons for the unsuccessful transaction.

Fulham was keen to acquire the Ghanaian winger, even attempting to disrupt a potential agreement with Everton, and had reportedly reached an agreement with Lyon. However, the transfer was suddenly halted due to "new issues," as stated by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

L’Équipe has now revealed that Nuamah himself declined the opportunity to move to Craven Cottage, citing his reluctance to depart from Lyon, particularly since the Ligue 1 club had not secured a replacement. "He loves Lyon," his representatives informed L’Équipe.