Why Joshua can beat anybody in the world - Eubank Jr

Menu ›
Sports
Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Being a prominent figure like Anthony Joshua means there is no definitive end point.
Joshua is a trailblazer, achieving feats that others have not. He has set a precedent for fellow boxers.
Even if he were to lose to Daniel Dubois on Saturday, the interest in a potential fight with Tyson Fury would remain unchanged.
While a loss would certainly impact Joshua's standing and career, it is not insurmountable; he has recovered from setbacks in the past.
Read full article
Source: BBC