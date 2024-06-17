'Why Kane is not England's playmaker any more'

Kane header tipped onto the bar

Source: BBC

Harry Kane played a different role in England's Euro 2024 win against Serbia, but it was equally crucial for the team.

While we are accustomed to seeing him drop deep and create opportunities with his passes, he had a different task in Gelsenkirchen.



Kane stayed high up the pitch initially because Serbia was defending deep and marking man-to-man. By doing so, he allowed our midfielders and forwards more space and time on the ball.

This adjustment was vital, regardless of whether we were dominating the game or facing pressure.



