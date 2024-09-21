Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Why Postecoglou's relationship with some Spurs fans is wobbling

Negativity From Fans 'doesn't Impact Me' Postecoglou.png Negativity from fans 'doesn't impact me' - Postecoglou

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

The atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur has shifted significantly over the past year.

When Ange Postecoglou began his tenure last season, he kicked off with a remarkable 10-game unbeaten streak, showcasing his forward-thinking approach following the difficult periods under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Now, a year later, frustration is rising among fans in north London as some are growing increasingly impatient with the Australian manager.

Read full article

Source: BBC