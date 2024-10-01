Sports

0

Why Super Eagles head coach Austin Eguavoen must intervene in the bitter exchange between Ilechukwu and Ogunmodede

Screenshot 20241001 072828.png Super Eagles head coach Austin Eguavoen must now step in to resolve the tension amount his staff

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: Sports Ration

The recent exchange of criticisms between Super Eagles assistant coaches, Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede, after their encounter in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has placed interim head coach Austin Eguavoen in a challenging situation. It is imperative for head coach Austin Eguavoen to intervene and address the discord between his assistants, ensuring that their professional disputes do not affect the national team environment, particularly with the important Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya on the horizon.



Source: Sports Ration