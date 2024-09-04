'Why 'cheat code' Chiefs have tools to complete Super Bowl three-peat'

Phoebe Schecter

Source: BBC

Phoebe Schecter, a former assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills, is now an NFL analyst and a member of Great Britain's flag football team.

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the new NFL season with the goal of making history by becoming the first team to secure three consecutive Super Bowl victories. Achieving this is incredibly challenging, as nothing is assured.



This unpredictability is part of what makes the NFL exciting, but it also presents numerous obstacles.

The Chiefs are well aware of the effort required to reach this level, having experienced the pressure that comes with it. The expectations are high within the organization, yet they consistently rise to the occasion.



