Will Messi help bring record-breaking Inter Miami the MLS Cup?

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, has already claimed a trophy in 2024 by winning the Supporters' Shield after finishing first in the Major League Soccer regular-season standings. However, they still have challenges ahead to achieve the ultimate championship title.

Their recent 6-2 victory over New England Revolution, featuring Messi's first MLS hat-trick, allowed them to set a record with 74 points, the highest ever in MLS history.

In MLS, similar to other American sports, the title of champion is awarded not to the regular-season leader but to the winner of the post-season playoffs, which are set to commence this week.



