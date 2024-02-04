Williams credits teammates and staff for heroic saves

Ronwen Williams

Source: CAF

South Africa’s number one, Ronwen Williams gave credit to his entire teammates and technical staff for his heroic displays on Saturday following Bafana Bafana’s semi-final qualification to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper not only kept Cape Verde at bay during the 120 minutes of play, but further denied the Blue Sharks four times in the penalty shoot-out to lead his side to the next round where they will face Nigeria.



It was tough. They played their part and it was my time to play my part” said Williams in crediting his teammates and back-end staff.

“I am just glad that we are in the next round. This is not mine but it is for the collective. The staff, technical team and each player. This journey has been tough but we soldiered on as a team so I will accept this on behalf of each and every player in Bafana Bafana” said Williams.



Bafana Bafana take on the Super Eagles in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 07 February at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.