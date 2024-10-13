Williams stars as Bears maul Jaguars in London

The Chicago Bears celebrated their third straight win at Tottenham

Source: BBC

Chicago's rookie quarterback Caleb Williams dazzled in London, guiding the Bears to a 35-16 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

As the top pick in this year's draft, Williams made his second appearance in the season's London games, marking just the sixth game of what is expected to be a remarkable NFL career.

A total of 61,182 fans gathered at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to witness Williams compete against Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick from the 2021 draft.



