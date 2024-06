England v Australia

Source: BBC

England's performance against Scotland was not up to par, with the opposition's openers dominating the game. However, despite the setback, there is still a chance for England to advance to the next stage of the T20 World Cup even if they lose to Australia. The situation is not perfect, but it is not a disaster either.





