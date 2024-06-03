Sports

Winning Ghana Premier League title is a dream come true - FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

FC Samartex head coach, Nurudeen Amadu, is filled with happiness after guiding the team to secure their first-ever Ghana Premier League championship.

The team sealed the title with a 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars on Matchday 32 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, with only two games remaining in the 2023/24 season.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Amadu, who previously worked with King Faisal, expressed his joy and acknowledged Prof. Joseph Mintah for recommending him.

