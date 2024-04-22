Winning is the most important thing at a club like Asante Kotoko – Prosper Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko ended their seven-game winless streak by securing a controversial 1-0 win against league leaders FC Samartex.

The team from Kumasi has now moved 5 points clear of the relegation zone after the victory, despite facing mounting pressure on the technical staff.



Before defeating Samartex, Kotoko had suffered six defeats and managed only one draw in their previous seven matches.



Head Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum, who recently received backing from the club's management, emphasized the significance of returning to winning form.

"Winning is crucial. The key now is to maintain our focus," he emphasized.



"In football, results matter, especially when you're in charge of a team like Asante Kotoko. It doesn't matter how well you perform. Winning, even if it's not a great performance, is what counts," he added.



Asante Kotoko is now preparing to take on defending champions Medeama in their upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture, looking to build on the momentum gained from the vital win against Samartex.