Wirtz scores 101st-minute winner for Leverkusen

Wirtz Scores 101st Minute Winner For Leverkusen.png Leverkusen finished 17 points ahead of Stuttgart to win the Bundesliga last season, with Bayern

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

In a thrilling conclusion, Florian Wirtz netted a decisive goal from a penalty rebound during the 11th minute of stoppage time, leading Bayer Leverkusen to a victorious start in their Bundesliga title defence against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wirtz capitalized on his own missed penalty, which was awarded following a foul on Amine Adli within the penalty area and subsequently saved by Jonas Omlin.

This moment unfolded after Leverkusen, who remained unbeaten in their championship-winning season last year, had allowed a two-goal lead to diminish.

Source: BBC