Wirtz scores twice as Leverkusen cruise at Feyenoord

Highlights: Feyenoord 0 4 Bayer Leverkusen.png Highlights: Feyenoord 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Florian Wirtz made a remarkable Champions League debut, netting two goals as Bayer Leverkusen secured a comfortable win against Feyenoord.

The German side opened the scoring in the fifth minute with Wirtz finding the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Xabi Alonso's dynamic wing-backs played a key role in the second goal, with Jeremie Frimpong delivering a cross that Alex Grimaldo converted.

Frimpong later assisted Wirtz again, allowing the 21-year-old German international to volley in his second goal of the match.

Read full article

Source: BBC