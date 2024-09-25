Sports

Wojciech Szczesny accepts Barcelona offer – talks with Juventus underway

The Polish Goalkeeper Retired Last Month, But Looks To Be Keen On A Return To The Game.png The Polish goalkeeper retired last month, but looks to be keen on a return to the game

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is making significant progress in their search for a new goalkeeper to fill the void left by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The Polish goalkeeper had announced his retirement last month but seems eager to make a comeback.

Wojciech Szczesny, 34, parted ways with Juventus this summer after terminating his contract and declared his retirement at the end of August.

Nevertheless, Barcelona is actively seeking a replacement for ter Stegen following his knee surgery and has reached out to Szczesny to gauge his interest in returning to the pitch.

Source: Football-espana