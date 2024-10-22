Wood strike edges Forest past winless Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson's error allowed Chris Wood to score Nottingham Forest's winner

Source: BBC

Dean Henderson's error added to the woes of Crystal Palace, who are still searching for their first win, as Chris Wood secured a victory for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Palace goalkeeper, observed by interim England manager Lee Carsley, let Wood's shot in the second half slip through his grasp.



Oliver Glasner's team remains in the relegation zone, while Forest climbs to eighth place following their first home win of the season.

Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah both struck the woodwork for Palace, and Ryan Yates also hit a post for the home side.



