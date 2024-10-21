Woods and McIlroy's TGL to begin in early January

Woods (right) has not played since the Open Championship in July

TGL, a tech-focused golf competition featuring Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is set to launch on January 7.

Originally planned for January 2024, the virtual event was postponed due to a power outage that led to the collapse of the air-supported dome at the SoFi Center in Florida.



Woods, a fifteen-time major champion, is expected to participate on January 14 with his team from Jupiter Links Golf Club.

He has not competed since the Open Championship in July and underwent additional back surgery last month.



