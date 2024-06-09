World Cup qualification is the ultimate goal – Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus is determined to see the Black Stars secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Mexico, USA, and Canada.

After a hard-fought win against Mali, Ghana's chances of qualifying have been revived. With all teams in their group having a fair chance, Ghana is currently tied on six points with Madagascar and Comoros.

Mali and the Central African Republic are closely behind with four points each, while Chad is at the bottom with no points.



Read full article