World number one v world champions - a special rivalry

England And New Zealand Prepare To Do Battle At Twickenham.png England and New Zealand prepare to do battle at Twickenham

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

The England women's team has remained unbeaten for over a year, boasting an impressive streak of 29 victories in the Six Nations. They have achieved three consecutive Grand Slams and secured six championships in a row.

Is there any team capable of challenging them?

Their remarkable achievements reflect a level of excellence, yet New Zealand has consistently proven to be their toughest opponent.

In five World Cup finals against the Red Roses, New Zealand has emerged victorious each time, a record that any team in world rugby would aspire to have.

Source: Football-espana