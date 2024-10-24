Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

World's strongest man and British shot put record holder Capes dies

Screenshot 20241024 064407.png Geoff Capes still holds the British shot put record, which he set in 1980

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Geoff Capes, the British record holder in shot put and a two-time champion of the World's Strongest Man competition, has passed away at the age of 75.

In 1980, Capes achieved a remarkable feat by setting the record for the longest shot put by a British athlete, with a distance of 21.68 meters.

In a statement released by his family, they expressed their sorrow, stating: "The family of Geoffrey Capes wishes to announce his unfortunate passing today, 23rd October. He was Britain's premier shot putter and a two-time World's Strongest Man."

Read full article

Source: BBC