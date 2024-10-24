World's strongest man and British shot put record holder Capes dies

Geoff Capes still holds the British shot put record, which he set in 1980

Source: BBC

Geoff Capes, the British record holder in shot put and a two-time champion of the World's Strongest Man competition, has passed away at the age of 75.

In 1980, Capes achieved a remarkable feat by setting the record for the longest shot put by a British athlete, with a distance of 21.68 meters.

In a statement released by his family, they expressed their sorrow, stating: "The family of Geoffrey Capes wishes to announce his unfortunate passing today, 23rd October. He was Britain's premier shot putter and a two-time World's Strongest Man."



