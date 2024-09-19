Xabi Alonso selected by Real Madrid to be Carlo Ancelotti’s successor as manager – report

Xabi Alonso

Source: Football-espana

Near the conclusion of the previous season, Xabi Alonso was heavily rumored to be in line for the head coaching positions at either Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

In the end, he chose to stay with Bayer Leverkusen, the team he had recently led to a Bundesliga championship.



Following this decision, many speculated that Alonso was waiting for the opportunity to take over as Real Madrid's manager.

However, this is unlikely to occur until Carlo Ancelotti departs, as it is improbable that he will be dismissed before his contract expires in 2026.



