Xavi Hernandez set to make return to management in international football

Xavi Hernandez

Source: Football-espana

Since his dismissal from Barcelona in early June, Xavi Hernandez has been taking a break from football.

He remains in Catalonia and recently had a meeting with Hansi Flick, who succeeded him at Barcelona. However, he may soon move back to the Middle East.



Xavi previously served as the head coach of Al-Sadd before joining Barcelona in 2021, and a return to Qatar seems likely.

Local newspaper Al Raya (as reported by Sport) indicates that he is in discussions to potentially become the next manager of the national team.



