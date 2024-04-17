Yamoah Cadman: African Games high jump gold medalist vows to secure Olympic spot

Evans Yamoah Cadman

Ghanaian gold medalist in high jump Evans Yamoah Cadman is brimming with confidence ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as he aims to secure a place in the global event.

Yamoah Cadman, won the hearts of fans at the University of Ghana Stadium, when he claimed a stunning gold medal in the men’s high jump event on the last day of athletics during the 2023 African Games.



The former University of Ghana student scaled a height of 2.23m to claim the gold ahead of Morocco’s Hammouda Saad and South Africa’s Benjamin Links Mpho.



Despite the triumph, Cadman did not meet the height of 2.33m which is the Olympic standard for qualification.



However, with a few months to the quadrennial event in Paris, the high jumper is optimistic of his qualification chances ahead of the games.

“2.23m to 2.33m is quite there but if my waistline is able to get to 2.33m, what’s the probability that I cannot go over the bar when I am actually jumping? 2.33m is not a big deal but it’s going to take a lot of preparations to get myself there.”



“It’s all about the mental ability. With my coach we’ve been able to jump higher mentally so it’s just up to me to execute it,” Yamoah stated in an interview with 3Sports.



The prospect of Cadman qualifying for the Olympics is certainly not over yet, as there will be competitions prior to the Olympics in Paris in which he could potentially scale the required height.



If Cadman finally secures a place in the Olympic Games, he would become the first male high jumper to represent Ghana at the Olympics.