Yang wins first major at 75th attempt

Yang has won six LPGA Tour titles

Source: BBC

Amy Yang of South Korea secured her first major title by winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

She maintained a two-shot lead going into the final round and finished seven strokes ahead after 15 holes.



Despite a few stumbles towards the end, she ended with a level-par 72, finishing three strokes ahead of her closest competitors.

This victory came after competing in 75 major tournaments, making it a long-awaited success for Yang.



Read full article