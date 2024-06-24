Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Yang wins first major at 75th attempt

Yang Has Won Six LPGA Tour Titles Yang has won six LPGA Tour titles

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Amy Yang of South Korea secured her first major title by winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

She maintained a two-shot lead going into the final round and finished seven strokes ahead after 15 holes.

Despite a few stumbles towards the end, she ended with a level-par 72, finishing three strokes ahead of her closest competitors.

This victory came after competing in 75 major tournaments, making it a long-awaited success for Yang.

Read full article

Source: BBC