Yaremchuk scores winner as Ukraine beat Slovakia

Roman Yaremchuk

Source: BBC

Roman Yaremchuk's strike in the 80th minute secured a comeback win for Ukraine against Slovakia in Euro 2024.

Ukraine trailed 1-0 after Ivan Schranz's goal in the 17th minute, but Mykola Shaparenko equalized in the 54th minute.



Yaremchuk's smart finish from six yards out gave Ukraine the lead and the win, marking the first time they've come from behind to win a Euro match since 2012.

The victory keeps Ukraine's Euro 2024 campaign alive.



