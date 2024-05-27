Yaw Annor on target for National Bank in draw against Ismaily SC in Egypt

Yaw Annor

Yaw Annor, a former forward for Ashantigold, showcased an exceptional performance during the National Bank's draw against his former team, Ismaily SC, in the Egyptian Premier League.

The 26-year-old Togo international with Ghanaian roots played the entire match as his team shared points with Ismaily in the week 25 fixture on Sunday.



National Bank initially took the lead at the Cairo International Stadium before halftime, courtesy of Osama Faisal. They maintained the advantage going into the break.



In the second half, Yaw Annor, a former top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, scored to extend the lead for the home side in the 75th minute. However, National Bank squandered their two-goal advantage as Ismaily mounted a comeback to secure a crucial away draw.

Eric Traore netted one for Ismaily in the 80th minute, while Omar El Saaiy equalized for the visitors in injury time.



Yaw Annor left Ismaily to join National Bank during the January transfer window on a three-year contract.



Since he arrived at the club, he has been in fine form, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists in 22 appearances across various competitions.



