Yaw Yeboah rates winning double with Columbus Crew as best season so far

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has described the 2023 season as one of his best after winning two trophies with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The former Black Meteors captain played a pivotal role in helping Columbus Crew clinch both Eastern Conference and Major League Soccer titles respectively.



He delivered as outstanding performance when Columbus Crew defeated Los Angeles FC to win their third MLS title and subsequently became the fourth Ghanaian to have won it with the club.



Yeboah also starred in the Eastern Conference final as Columbus Crew came from two goals down to beat city rivals FC Cincinnati at the TQL Park.



"For me [winning the two trophies] is amazing. It's one of the best seasons I have ever had," he said following his return home to Ghana.

"Winning both trophies in a week is amazing. I can't describe the feeling. It's the first time I am doing this and with a bigger club in America and also in the world.



"I am really happy for this."



Yeboah made 37 appearances for Columbus Crew in the just ended season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.



He has been named in the 55-man Black Stars provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON and will hope to make the final list for the tournament in Ivory Coast.