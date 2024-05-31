“You can take everything from the Ayew family but you can’t take away the football” – Solar Ayew

The Ayew family

Source: Footballghana

Solar Ayew, a former Ghanaian footballer, has expressed his thoughts on the exclusion of Andre Dede Ayew from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The decision to leave out Andre Ayew, who had a successful season with six goals for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, has surprised many. There have been speculations that Andre Ayew might lose the captaincy under the new coach Otto Addo.

However, Solar Ayew believes that while the captaincy can be taken away, football will always remain a part of the Ayew family.



Read full article